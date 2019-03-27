



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Broward County mental health providers, parents and students have been swinging into action over the past couple weeks.

They are reacting to the recent suicides of two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

There have been a series of meetings addressing how to deal with those who are having issues in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

For example, help is available at the just opened Eagles’ Haven. It was created to answer the need for mental health support for Parkland students, teachers and family.

On Wednesday, mental health professionals and Parkland parents met with the goal of setting objectives.

A town hall is also being held at Coral Springs City Hall.

“Our goal today is to continue putting together a plan to educate parents on how to help their children,” said Max Sachachter, whose son Alex was killed during last year’s shooting at MSD.

A panel of experts will be speaking at the town hall meeting and answering questions from the audience.

Also at the town hall will be a number of organizations who can provide help, resources and information on how parents, students, teachers and the general public can deal with a traumatizing event such as a mass shooting.

Help and informational links:

The Columbia Lighthouse Project: http://cssrs.columbia.edu/the-columbia-scale-c-ssrs/cssrs-for-families-friends-and-neighbors/

Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention is Here to Help! https://fisponline.org/

Your first call for help: https://211-broward.org/

Tomorrow’s Rainbow: https://www.tomorrowsrainbow.org/

Children’s Services Council: https://www.cscbroward.org/

Also, if you or anyone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, help is available.

Here are some important suicide prevention hotlines:

Broward County:

2-1-1

(954) 537-0211

Miami-Dade County:

Suicide Prevention/SafeNet

(305) 358-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

There is free counseling and confidential support available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.