



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Marco Rubio introduced a new bill that would allow parents to use their Social Security benefits to finance their paid leave.

The New Parents Act creates an options for paid parental leave by allowing parents to use part of their Social Security after the birth or adoption of a child.

The bill aims to provide parents the flexibility to use their benefits in a way that works best for their household.

“We hope this plan will help advance the cause of pro-family employee-worker reforms, and we urge our colleagues to consider it,” said Rubio.

The benefits from the bill will be transferable between partners, including stay-at-home parents.