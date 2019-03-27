



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – David Guetta is a French songwriter, DJ, remixer and record producer.

He’s been named as one of the 20 richest deejays in the world.

Last year he performed for record crowds at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and is back again this weekend in their new stage on Virginia Key.

The world renowned music star purchased a condo, developed by The Related Group at the all new Paraiso Bay in Edgewater.

“We’re marketing to the whole world, we have buyers from all over the world who are attracted to Miami, to this new neighborhood and in this particular case with David Guetta. The fact he was very close to Ultra, very close to the beach and it’s in the middle of everything, he wanted it fast,” said Carlos Rosso of The Related Group.

There are around 1400 units in Paraiso Bay with amenities that include bowling alleys, entertainment areas and Miami’s largest circular pool. Celebities are buying them up; Alex Rodrguez purchased here recently as well.

“It originally sold for $6 million and now it’s rented. It rented two days after going on the market and it’s rented for $18,000 a month,” said realtor Zelda Freud of Freud Group Miami.

The kitchen, with onyx countertops, is modern and clean and like everything else in the 3000 square foot, three bedroom, and four bathroom unit is all custom designed by renowned Italian designer Piero Lissoni.

Hanging over the staircase, an original piece by French street artist Mr. Brainwash.

“As you can see, it’s a joke on a Banksy painting by Brainwash. He did it especially for David and here it is gracing the triple height staircase that also came directly from Italy.

On the second floor, the master bath has a 6000 pound marble countertop.

A large his-and-her closet separates it from the master bedroom, which is clean and contemporary.

“This is not a huge apartment. The idea that is to have very nice specs with the best design in the world. That’s what we are were presenting to you today,” said Rosso.

The unit occupies two levels on the 53rd and 54th floors.

This second floor features a soft and inviting den which opens to a 2,100 square foot roof terrace.

“I mean this is the money shot!” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo as she enjoyed the view.

The terrace boasts a private deck flaunting a heated pool, summer kitchen and uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay.

“This is the unique thing about Miami, look at all those beautiful islands and the views. The perception is that you are away from everything. Wywnood is around the corner, you can also see downtown and that’s South Beach,” Rosso said, pointing to the views.

The condo is currently rented out through April. It’s available for $18,000 a month beginning in May.

For more info visit http://www.freudrealty.com and Related Group https://www.relatedgroup.com/.