



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A pair of Miami-Dade judges have been appointed to the 11th Judicial Circuit by Governor Ron DeSantis.

During a stop at the University of Miami on Wednesday, Desantis said Miami-Dade judges Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley are “highly regarded” and noted their track records. Both Barakat and Brinkley graduated from UM.

“They had the integrity, the intellect, but also the appreciation of the important role that judges play, but also the limited role that judges play. Both demonstrated the appreciation for the separation of powers, which I feel is very very important,” said DeSantis.

Brinkley said she’s been pursuing this opportunity for 12 years and called serving the people of Miami-Dade County a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” She is replacing Judge Bronwyn Miller who has moved on to the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

Barakat called the appointment an honor and said she plans to do the best possible job “for every one that appears in court.” She’s replacing Judge Eric Hendon who is serving on the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

DeSantis recently appointed two 3rd District judges to the Florida Supreme Court.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)