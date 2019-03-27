  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Miami-Dade county librarian who was shot and killed outside a Miami Gardens credit union said they plan to file a lawsuit.

Jamie Humet was killed last December after using an ATM at the Dade County Federal Credit Union on NW 2nd Avenue.

In their lawsuit, Humet’s family says the credit union did not have enough security. They plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday.

They say Humet’s killer is still out there and have asked the public for help in finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). The reward for information leading to an arrest has been raised to $23-thousand.

