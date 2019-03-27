



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward public defender was caught off guard when she was punched in the head by an inmate.

It happened Wednesday morning in the middle of a bond court hearing for a different inmate.

The inmate who punched assistant public defender Julia Chase has been identified as 27-year-old William Green. who was in court on a ‘touch or strike’ battery charge.

In the bond court video, you see Green walk up behind Chase, who is staring down at some papers, and smack the side of her head with his left hand that was closed into a fist. As she falls to the ground, bailiffs and sheriff’s deputies immediately moved in to subdue Green.

Chase was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

“I’m doing okay, it was just a bit of a shock, I didn’t expect it, but I’m doing okay,” she said as she left the hospital.

“You don’t feel very well getting a phone call at work hearing that your daughter has been smashed in the face by somebody in court,” said Chase’s mother Judy. “She said she didn’t know what had happened for a couple of minutes because it was from behind. She’s very committed to work and she enjoys her job. She’s been there for quite a while and she’s very happy there.”

Judy Chase said her daughter told her she had no idea why it happened.

Green was in court on a previous battery charge.

Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein said he’s been with the public defender’s office for more than 40 years and this has never happened before. He said they will not be representing Green on the new charge.