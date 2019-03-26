Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Police Involved Crash, Rielle Creighton


MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed in a police officer involved crash on Miami Beach.

According to police, Monday night around 11 p.m. an officer spotted a blue BMW that had been reported stolen near 74th Street and Collins Avenue while its owner was inside a store.

When the officer tried to pull the driver over near 76th Street and Dickens Avenue, the BMW sped off. The officer gave chase.

Near 76th Street and Byron Avenue, the officer crashed into a car that was not involved in the chase. The woman in the car was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died.

The officer suffered a head injury and was also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The stolen BMW was later spotted just north of Surfside where it rammed into two police vehicles and sped off.

Police are still searching for that driver.

