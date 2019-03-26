



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A massive fire at an FPL substation in Fort Lauderdale has left thousands in Broward County without power.

Huge flames and a tremendous cloud of black smoke could be seen from a good distance away.

The fire began shortly after 8 p.m.

Authorities say the blaze has been contained to that substation, located in the area of Northwest 6th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed that it was a lightning strike that started the fire.

With the flames under control, much of the attention shifts to the power outages.

About 9,000 FPL customers in Broward County are without power as of late Tuesday evening, which is down from 33,000 earlier in the night.

FPL is hoping to get all power restored sometime overnight.