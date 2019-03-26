



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Seminole Indian police officers are investigating the deaths of two individuals at the Hard Rock Casino.

Reports came in early Tuesday afternoon that two bodies had been found near one of the casino’s parking lots.

There was a wheelchair found near the scene.

Authorities have not released information on a cause of death but a person with knowledge of the story indicated a medical condition may be involved.

There has been no mention by police of any type of danger for the public at the Hard Rock.

Hotel and casino operations have not been affected.