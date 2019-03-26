WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Bodies Found, Death Investigation, Fort Lauderdale News, Hank Tester, Local TV, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Seminole Indian Police


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Seminole Indian police officers are investigating the deaths of two individuals at the Hard Rock Casino.

Two yellow tarps are seen covering a pair of bodies that were found near one of the Hard Rock casino parking lots. (Source: CBS4)

Reports came in early Tuesday afternoon that two bodies had been found near one of the casino’s parking lots.

There was a wheelchair found near the scene.

Authorities have not released information on a cause of death but a person with knowledge of the story indicated a medical condition may be involved.

There has been no mention by police of any type of danger for the public at the Hard Rock.

Hotel and casino operations have not been affected.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s