



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs Police are identifying the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who committed suicide last weekend.

Police say his name was Calvin Desir.

Desir was a sophomore at Stoneman Douglas.

Police say they received a call about a shooting on Saturday evening.

Upon responding to the call, they discovered Desir.

He is the second Stoneman Douglas student to commit suicide in the span of a week.

Sydney Aiello, who graduated from MSD last year, took her own life the previous weekend.

A town hall meeting is being held in Coral Springs on Wednesday night and assistance will be offered to anyone who feels they need it.

Parents and community leaders have come together multiple times over the past week as they work to come up with a plan for parents to help their kids who may be contemplating taking their own life.

The group wants parents to ask their kids specific questions.

Have you ever wished you were dead? Have you had thoughts of killing yourself? Have you thought about how you might do it? Have you had intentions of acting of suicidal thoughts? Have you started to work out details of killing yourself? Have you done anything to prepare to end your life?

If the answer is yes to 4, 5 or 6, get help immediately and don’t leave them alone.

Desir’s older sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Help and informational links:

The Columbia Lighthouse Project: http://cssrs.columbia.edu/the-columbia-scale-c-ssrs/cssrs-for-families-friends-and-neighbors/

Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention is Here to Help! https://fisponline.org/

Your first call for help: https://211-broward.org/

Tomorrow’s Rainbow: https://www.tomorrowsrainbow.org/

Children’s Services Council: https://www.cscbroward.org/

Also, if you or anyone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, help is available.

Here are some important suicide prevention hotlines:

Broward County:

2-1-1

(954) 537-0211

Miami-Dade County:

Suicide Prevention/SafeNet

(305) 358-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

There is free counseling and confidential support available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.