



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines man has been arrested and is facing some serious charges that date back nearly twenty years.

Wayne Lincoln Chin was taken into custody on Monday by Pembroke Pines police officers.

Chin, 57, is being charged with sexual battery on a minor for instances that occurred between 1998 and 2008.

According to a police report, “the victim was able to vividly recall countless incidents wherein she was sexually abused by the defendant.”

Though he is a current resident of Pembroke Pines, Chin was originally born in Jamaica.

Police say earlier this month, Chin’s victim reported the delayed case of sexual battery to the authorities.

She was between the ages of four and 14 when Chin allegedly molested her, according to police.

Per the police report, the victim recorded multiple phone calls with Chin wherein he admitted and described, in detail, the alleged crimes.

Additionally, investigators are working to confirm information that indicated Chin previously worked as a soccer coach in Pembroke Pines during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

If so, police say the possibility exists that he would have contact with several minors during that time.

Due to the already existing charges, police believe the possibility exists that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.