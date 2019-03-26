  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bill that would ban two forms of fracking for oil and gas in the state has cleared a House panel.

The House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture and natural resources voted 10-2 on Tuesday for the bill which still permits a rock-dissolving technique called matrix acidizing.

Environmental groups say that is a loophole putting underground aquifers at risk of contamination from potentially dangerous chemicals. The petroleum industry also opposes the bill because it would hinder the use of other fracking techniques.

Fracking uses high-pressure liquids to create cracks in the underground rock to allow pockets of oil and gas to flow freely.

Matrix acidizing is commonly used to clean and maintain wells.

A similar bill is moving in the Senate.

