



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Parents and members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community came together again to discuss ways to keep their children safe.

Behind closed doors on Tuesday, parents, teachers and students gathered in the latest of a continuing series of meetings.

“Our goal today is to continue putting together a plan to educate parents on how to help their children,” said Parkland parent Max Schachter. His son Alex died during the massacre on Valentine’s Day last year.

For students at Stoneman Douglas, there is still plenty to deal with.

Two students have died over the past couple weeks, taking their own lives, likely damaged by the shooting deaths of 17 students, faculty and staff.

Many are calling those students, Sydney Aiello and Calvin Desir, the 18th and 19th victims the Parkland massacre.

Popular school principal Ty Thompson is under investigation, no longer in charge of the school but still a presence on campus.

“The thing that was news today was the discussion of what happens when the young people come back to school on Monday,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer with the Children’s Services Council of Broward County.

The hope is that students and parents are aware of the help they can get if a student exhibits suicidal tendencies. That has been the goal of a number of meetings over the past week.

“I am happy to say the school district has a plan in place for the return to school,” said Arenberg Seltzer.

That plan is all about messaging the students, built around the slogan ‘Whatever You Feel, You’re Okay.”

Students will be provided information on how to get help, like when to call 211 or text 741741, and information on how to take advantage of counseling at the Eagles Haven (see photo below).

Help and informational links:

The Columbia Lighthouse Project: http://cssrs.columbia.edu/the-columbia-scale-c-ssrs/cssrs-for-families-friends-and-neighbors/

Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention is Here to Help! https://fisponline.org/

Your first call for help: https://211-broward.org/

Tomorrow’s Rainbow: https://www.tomorrowsrainbow.org/

Children’s Services Council: https://www.cscbroward.org/

Also, if you or anyone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, help is available.

Here are some important suicide prevention hotlines:

Broward County:

2-1-1

(954) 537-0211

Miami-Dade County:

Suicide Prevention/SafeNet

(305) 358-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

There is free counseling and confidential support available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.