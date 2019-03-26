



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) -— Confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz will be back in court Tuesday afternoon.

The procedural hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

His attorneys will try to prevent prosecutors from learning the mental health experts they are consulting.

Furthermore, attorneys for Cruz will argue that the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn’t be disclosed.

They say they are not required to tell prosecutors which experts they are consulting and don’t have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz’s trial next year.

They said it would be unfair if prosecutors can learn the experts through jail visitor logs.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at the Parkland school last year.

His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

