



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Burger King employees discovered a swastika carved into the wall of their fast-food restaurant.

The symbol of hate was discovered Monday night at the BK in the 900 block of 41st Street in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police are reviewing surveillance cameras at nearby businesses in their search for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.