



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Caution tape surrounds a Miami Gardens home where police have been investigating a startling discovery for the second straight day.

Police are not saying much about why they are back at the house after spending hours there on Sunday.

The home is located along busy Northwest 37th Avenue, next to the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport and across the street from Marian Center, a special needs school.

Chopper4 was overhead as officers searched a shed behind the home.

According to investigators, they located what appeared to be human remains on Sunday.

They are not saying, however, if anyone currently lives in the home, or who told them to check the property.

Detectives are also not saying what else, if anything, they found inside the shed or in the home itself.

CBS4 asked investigators if they have any recent missing persons reports in this area, and if they’re working with other agencies to try to learn more what led to this investigation but so far, we have not gotten a response.