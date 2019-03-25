



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police detectives are asking the public for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the drive-by shooting of two teenagers last Thursday night.

One of the teens is the half-brother of former, star F.S.U. Running back and current Minnesota Vikings player Dalvin Cook.

Sadly, it is the second time in a year that Cook’s family has been victimized in a drive-by.

Just last year, Dalvin Cook’s uncle Anthony Jones—-a running back for F.I.U.—-was one of two of F.I.U. Players wounded in a drive-by in Opa-Locka. Jones was in a medically-induced come for a while.

This latest shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday outside an apartment building at the corner of N.W. 3rd Ave. and 56th St.

Family members identified the victims as 14-year-old Demarcus Cook, who is a 9th grader at Miami Northwestern High School, and 16-year-old Arquaylin Taylor, who is a 10th grader at Miami Edison High school.

Demarcus Cook’s mother told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that she did not want to talk on camera but she said her son was playing basketball when a car drove by and shots were fired. She said she was told that were 3 persons wearing ski masks in the car and they all appeared to be between 15 and 18 years old.

While police have not confirmed that, she said she heard that from multiple sources.

Taylor’s mother told D’Oench that she too did not want to talk on camera but she said her son was shot in both arms and has recovered feeling in those arms. He remains hospitalized at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. “My son is doing better,” she said.

Cook’s mother said Taylor needed emergency surgery on Friday morning.

She also said she has no idea why the shooting happened.

Witnesses are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information that can help Miami Police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).