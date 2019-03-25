  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ventilator-dependent children and their families enjoyed a stress-free day at Miami Beach on Monday.

The children participated in the annual visit to the beach as part of the Dr. Moises Simpser Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center (VACC) Camp.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue was on hand to set up wheelchair paths over the sand and to assist the children.

A fleet of specialized beach wheelchairs was available for the kids to use, as well as, hand-held ventilators.

The week-long camp, founded in 1986, has hosted over 250 families through the years, some of whom have traveled from 27 states and three countries.

The free experience is supported by generous donations made to Nicklaus Children’s Health Foundation.

Campers come from throughout the United States and internationally.

For more information about the camp or to help, please click here.

