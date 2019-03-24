



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami.

Authorities say officers responded to the area around Northwest 12th Street and 1st avenue.

Upon arrival, police say they found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police say one of the victims, an adult female in her 50’s, died at the hospital.

The second victim, an adult male also in his 50’s, remains in the hospital, though his status is unknown.