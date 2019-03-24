



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Another busy spring break weekend brought out officers from several agencies to help Miami Beach police stop fights and violence, like the ones recorded on cell phone video last weekend.

“It has been brutal. It has been really brutal,” one resident said.

That neighbor wants to see the large crowds gone for good but not everyone feels the same.

“As long as they’re not causing a problem, it’s nice to see people,” visitor Anthony Catalano said.

Police say a large law enforcement presence kept visitors relatively calm throughout most of the day Saturday.

“Basically getting the outcall from folks before things become a problem. It has worked out so far. We haven’t seen any large incidents,” Miami Beach police officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

It’s much different from Friday, when police arrested 40-year-old Garrett Flores.

He is facing several charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police said Flores refused to pull over on a motorcycle when traveling in the wrong lane on Collins Avenue near 7th street.

Police said he then struck Sgt. Philip Elmore, knocking the 13-year-vet on the ground.

“He’s at home recovering with his family. There’s a long road ahead for him. But thankfully he will be back,” Rodriguez said.

Later on, around 12:30 Saturday morning, police say a man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed along Collins Avenue near 15th street.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and a woman quickly leaving the area.

“We don’t have a lot of details. Our detectives are working those angles,” Rodriguez said.

Now, police expect the crowds to become smaller over the next several weekends. Whether large or small, most of the Spring Breakers don’t mind at all.

“I’m used to it because I’m a college student. So, when I go out, I’m used to seeing this many people,” Cristina Catalano said.

Officers say there won’t be as many officers helping out Sunday from other agencies since it may not be as crowded.

Police are still asking for help finding whoever is responsible for the stabbing. You can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Investigators don’t have the number of arrests available just yet to compare to the previous weekend.