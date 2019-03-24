



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – No need to be sad about not hitting Saturday’s Powerball jackpot.

No one matched all six numbers, which means an even bigger prize is up for grabs this week.

Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million , which would be the fourth-largest grand lottery prize in U.S. history.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland) $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia) $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida) $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri) $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas) $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.

