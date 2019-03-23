Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Casa Tua Miami Beach has been known as a fine dining dinner only spot and celebrity hangout for 18 years. Now this famed restaurant is expanding its menu and opening for lunch.
In this CBSMiami.com Digital Bite, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo sat down with owner Miky Grendene for a look at what’s on the new menu.
One of Miky’s favorite dishes on the new lunch menu is his self-titled Miky’s Salad.
It is also becoming a fast favorite to guests as well.
Lisa learns how to make it in the kitchen with one of the chefs and is sharing the recipe with you.
Recipe:
Salad Ingredients:
- Arugula
- Raw Artichokes; julienned
- Pears; sliced thinly
- Avocado; sliced
- Sea Salt
- Black Pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Miky’s Dressing Ingredients:
- Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Lime Juice
- Lemon Juice
- Sugar
- Walnuts
Dressing Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together.
Salad Instructions:
- Combine arugula, artichoke, pears, and salt + pepper to taste in a bowl
- Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss
- Top with chopped walnuts and finish with Miky’s dressing