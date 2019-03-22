



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a two-year-old Bonita Springs boy.

Brodi Zuniga was reported missing late Thursday.

Brodi is about two and a half feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green sweat pants, and white socks with blue tips.

Brodi has two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he may be in the company of 36-year-old Sergio Zuniga and the may be traveling in a dark blue 2005 Nissan Altima with Florida tag number LBN V79.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or 911.