



One day of the NCAA Tournament is in the books and another full slate of games awaits us Friday afternoon Now, it’s time to plan your schedule around game times for specific matchups.

Every single game of the tournament will air live across CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Without further ado, here are the times for the Friday and now Saturday tournament action. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, March 21st, First Round

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Minnesota, Minnesota 86 Louisville 76

(3) LSU vs. (14) Yale, LSU 79 Yale 74

(5) Auburn vs. (12) New Mexico State, Auburn 78 NMSU 77

(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont, FSU 76 Vermont 69

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bradley, MSU 76 Bradley 65

(6) Maryland vs. (11) Belmont, Maryland 79 Belmont 77

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern, Kansas 87 Northeastern 53

(5) Marquette vs. (12) Murray State, Murray State 83 Marquette 64



(7) Nevada vs. (10) Florida, Florida 70 Nevada 61

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Abilene Christian, Kentucky 79 ACU 44

(6) Villanova vs. (11) St. Mary’s, Villanova 61 Saint Mary’s 57

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Prairie View A&M, Gonzaga 87 Fairleigh Dickinson 49

(2) Michigan vs. (15) Montana, Michigan 74 Montana 55

(7) Wofford vs. (10) Seton Hall, Wofford 84 Seton Hall 68

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Old Dominion, Purdue 61 ODU 48

(8) Syracuse vs. (9) Baylor, Baylor 78 Syracuse 69

Friday, March 22nd, First Round

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Iowa, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

(8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Oklahoma, 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

(4) Kansas State vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. (TBS)

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Colgate, after conclusion of Cincy-Iowa (CBS)

(1) Virginia vs. (16) Gardner-Webb, after conclusion of Ole Miss-OU (truTV)

(6) Buffalo vs. (11) Arizona State/(11) St. John’s, after conclusion of TTU-NKU (TNT)

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) Oregon, after conclusion of KSU-UCI (TBS)

(8) Utah State vs. (9) Washington, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

(1) Duke vs. (16) North Carolina Central/(16) NDSU, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

(3) Houston vs. (14) Georgia State, 7:20 p.m. (TBS)

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Liberty, 7:27 p.m. (truTV)

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Iona, after conclusion USU-UW (TNT)

(8) VCU vs. (9) UCF, after conclusion Duke-NCCU/NDSU (CBS)

(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Ohio State, after conclusion UH-GSU (TBS)

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) St. Louis, after conclusion MSU-LU (truTV)

Saturday, March 23rd

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky, after game 1 (CBS)

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State, after conclusion FLA-MICH (CBS)

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue, after conclusion MSU-FSU (TNT)

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas, after conclusion BU-GU (TBS)