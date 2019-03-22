  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — ‘Trump’ is a dog. No really, ‘Trump’ is a dog — he’s a police dog named ‘Trump’ which is part of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 department and ‘Trump’ was recently featured in a Facebook meme.

As a result, the police agency may tell its deputies to stop naming its K9s after real people.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a picture showing an Orange County Sheriff’s patrol car which has a decal feature the dog’s name and picture was posted Wednesday by the Facebook page “Cop Hunter.”

 

The text overlaid on the image says “Atta boy, Trump! Making a difference.”

The pro-law enforcement conservative group’s meme had 1,200 likes on Friday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it has a dog named Trump, which was purchased in March 2018.

In a statement the agency said K-9 names are left to their human partners and there is not a policy against naming after people. But the statement said the agency may consider changing that.

