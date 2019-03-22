



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested a teacher from Charles R. Hadley Elementary School Friday on child molestation charges.

Alejandro Perez, 60, a 5th-grade teacher at Miami’s West Little River school faces lewd and lascivious molestation charges, according to police.

Perez faces a total of six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 years old and six counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child who is 16 years old or older, according to legal documents.

Perez had been employed with the District for 34 years with no reported prior incidents, according to school officials.

The school district said it has initiated employment termination proceedings against Perez.