



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – More than 13 tons of cocaine were offloaded Friday morning at US Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

The drugs were seized in 12 separate drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America.

The Coast Guard said the 27,000 of cocaine has an estimated $360 million.

Six of the seizures were made by the crew of the Cutter Tampa. They seized an estimated 18,239 pounds of cocaine.

The Cutter Venturous was responsible for four cases and seized and seized an estimated 18,239 pounds of cocaine. The crew of the Cutter Dependable seized an estimated 2,926 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions.

“Tampa’s crew is extremely proud of the work they accomplished over the past three months. There are few things more frustrating to our sailors than idle deployments, and none more gratifying than accomplishing a very important mission with impacts that resound across our Nation, ” said the Tampa’s commanding officer Cmdr. Nicholas Simmons.

The seizures were part of a coordinated operation which involved multiple agencies as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy.