FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help in finding a man who may have information on the murder of an Oakland Park massage parlor worker.

Thursday night, an employee of the Bing Bing Spa, at 771 W Oakland Park Boulevard, arrived at work and discovered the body of her co-worker, 45-year-old Daying Li.

Arriving deputies confirmed the woman had in fact been murdered.

On Friday, investigators released the picture of a possible customer who might have been the last seen person to see Li alive. They’re asking for the public’s help identifying and finding him.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at (954) 321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.