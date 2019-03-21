



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — On a picturesque day at Pier Sixty-Six Marina in Fort Lauderdale, five Special Forces military couples are enjoying a South Florida retreat.

For the last week, they have been on a luxurious yacht, stepping away from their service and heading out to sea for a much-needed and well-deserved vacation.

Delio Cervera, who has served more than 20 years in the military himself, is with the organization Operation Healing Forces.

The group offers trips to Special Forces military couples free of charge, where they focus on wellness and relationships.

“It’s to help them regenerate and get to know each other again, after so many years of deployment,” Cervera explains.

Donations cover all the expenses and community partners contribute as well.

“These retreats help them realize there really are people that care about them,” he says. “There really are people that support them.”

Army Special Forces Green Beret Sergeant Major Nate Bowers and his wife Kelly were one of the couples on the trip.

They say it was a chance to step away from their daily routine and learn from others who are in their shoes

“After 13 deployments, it’s hard not to bring some of that home,” says SGM Bowers.

He says through speaking with the other couples, they found they were not alone and could bond over the challenges they face.

“It goes a long way to stay connected and to be able to talk to other people who are going through the same thing.”

“I think we will go home with that rejuvenated mindset that we need to take care of each other and help each other out through the hard military life,” says Kelly.

Operation Healing Forces wants to do about three dozen of these trips per year.

To donate money or services or to learn how to get involved, go to www.operationhealingforces.org