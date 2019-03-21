TIME IS RUNNING OUTMake Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a nice cool breeze in the air Thursday morning with lows in the 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward counties and a bit milder, in the 70s, in the Keys and its going to be even colder on Friday.

It’ll remain mainly dry Thursday with showers remaining offshore over the Atlantic waters. The rain chance is low, but there is a chance of spotty showers and sprinkles as the front passes.

There will be plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. Higher than normal tides may lead to minor coastal flooding during high tide times.

A small craft advisory goes into effect later Thursday through tomorrow. Once the front clears Thursday night, temperatures will tumble to the upper 50s along the coast and colder, mid-50s, inland.

It will be a chilly start on Friday morning with the return of sweater weather.

Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning will likely be even cooler with mid to upper 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

By Sunday morning, lows will be in the low 60s and highs right around 80 degrees.

