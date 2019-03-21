



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Schools District officials announced Thursday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School‘s principal Ty Thompson is under investigation but will remain at the school in other capacities.

Thompson is under investigation related to the February 14, 2018 shooting at the Parkland school, officials said.

Thompson will remain at the school “to focus on recovery efforts, and to provide oversight on the construction of the new replacement building,” according to Kathy Koch, Chief Public Information Officer for Broward Schools.

Koch said, “Thompson will continue to participate in student activities and events, including the upcoming prom and graduation, and regional and state competitions.”

Principal Teresa Hall, who joined MSD as co-principal in July 2018, will take over the school’s day-to-day operations.

Former MSD Principal Dan Traeger will provide additional oversight and support, according to Koch.

Officials based the decision to keep Thompson at MSD for the “best interest of the students and teachers,” Koch said.

“I am confident this approach will allow the investigation process to continue while maintaining consistency for students, families and staff,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The investigation involving Thompson and three assistant principals will be completed by the end of the 2018/19 school year, officials announced.