



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who was hurt in an accident aboard a Royal Caribbean ship has filed a $10 million lawsuit.

On February 9th, Casey Holladay was onboard the Mariner of the Seas with his friends and decided to try the brand new bungee trampoline attraction – The Skypad

Holladay, 26, said while he was on it a bungee cord snapped and he plummeted nearly 20 feet onto the hard deck below.

“Casey was a super athletic, active individual. Healthy and then in a split second, now he’s looking at an injury that’s going to impact him for the remainder of his life,” said Holladay’s attorney Brett Rivkind.

Rivkind said Holladay, who fractured a hip and is now disabled, has to use a wheelchair now. He added that he’ll likely need a hip replacement and a lifetime of therapy.

In the suit, Rivkind claims that the ship’s staff was not properly trained to operate and maintain the attraction.

“What angers me is there’s a demand and pressure to put more and more entertainment and attractions to keep all these people — passengers busy,” he said.

Holladay has sued Royal Caribbean in federal court.

In a statement about the incident, the cruise line said, “we operate all our ships safely, professionally and responsibly.”

Rivkind had a warning for anyone about to take a cruise.

“Proceed with caution. We really don’t know how safe or how dangerous the activities are in the manner they’re being operated,” he said.

Rivkind added that Holladay’s incident is still under investigation.