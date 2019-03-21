



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A break in the case of multiple messages of hate found on Miami Beach.

Police say Sean Kenna, who is homeless, has been linked to the drawing of several swastikas around the city.

According to police, the word “death” was written three times and in one case it was “kill the Jews”

Kenna is charged with seven counts of felony criminal mischief, six of which are associated with a message or symbol of hate.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will now review the case for possible hate crime enhancements.