TIME IS RUNNING OUTMake Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
Filed Under:Hate Crime, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A break in the case of multiple messages of hate found on Miami Beach.

Police say Sean Kenna, who is homeless, has been linked to the drawing of several swastikas around the city.

According to police, the word “death” was written three times and in one case it was “kill the Jews”

Kenna is charged with seven counts of felony criminal mischief, six of which are associated with a message or symbol of hate.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will now review the case for possible hate crime enhancements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s