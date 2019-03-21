  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami-Dade public school teacher, who is already on house arrest for allegedly sexually battering two middle school students, is facing more charges after two more students came forward.

Both teens claim Wendall Nibbs, 53, sexually assaulted them.

Nibbs was a former gym teacher at Brownsville Middle School.

According to the arrest reports, the girls said he forced them to have sex at the school, in the girl’s locker room, and at an apartment.

One of the girl’s said Nibbs may be the father of her child.

Nibbs was first arrested in November 2017 and charged with sexual battery of a minor.

