SARASOTA (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t a Florida man that needed rescuing but a Florida raccoon, which was stranded on a channel marker in Sarasota.

(Source: Twitter/Sarasota Police Department)

Officials from the Mote Marine Lab were responding to an injured turtle and spotted the stranded raccoon hanging on to the channel marker.

Authorities from the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol, FWC, Mote Marine Lab and Longboat Key Police worked together to capture the critter. They used a fishing net to get him but the animal bolted and jumped into the water.

Crews scooped him up again for a second rescue; put him a cooler for the short trip back to land where he was released.

