



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— President Donald Trump will meet with leaders of five Caribbean nations on Friday at his Palm Beach Resort of Mar-a-Lago.

The White House said the meeting is an effort to strengthen cooperation on security and trade issues.

The meeting will feature the leaders of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will use the meeting to thank the leaders for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela.

Sanders says Trump will also discuss potential opportunities for energy investment.

She says the United States remains “a good friend to the Caribbean and seeks to build on a proud legacy as the region’s partner of choice.”

