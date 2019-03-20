THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida House, Human Trafficking, Local TV, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A bill moving through the state’s House would require that children in Florida’s public schools be taught the dangers and warning signs of human trafficking.

A House Education subcommittee voted unanimously Tuesday for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams of Fort Lauderdale. The measure would include human trafficking in the health classes currently taught in Florida public schools.

The curriculum would focus on how to recognize and understand human trafficking, as well as child abuse.

Twenty-two Florida school districts already include human trafficking information in their health classes.

Williams says the course will save lives and prevent many children from becoming victims. It has two more committee stops before it would be ready for a House floor vote.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s