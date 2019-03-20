



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The night sky will shine a little brighter than usual Wednesday night as the final supermoon of the year takes place just a few hours after the official start of spring.

It’s the first time since 1981 that the spring equinox and a full moon coincide on the same day.

The spring equinox marks one of the two times a year when day and night are nearly the same length and occurs when the center of the sun is directly above Earth’s equator.

The spring equinox signals that the Northern Hemisphere of the planet has begun slowly tilting toward the sun, leading to longer days and more sunlight.

The supermoon will take place at 9:43 p.m., ET.

This full moon will be the third and final supermoon of the year with the next supermoon not set to rise until Feb. 9, 2020.

Supermoons appear slightly bigger and brighter than normal full moons because of its close proximity to Earth.

March’s full moon is also known as the Full Worm Moon. Traditional and Native American names for each full moon of the year are derived by how they helped to track the seasons. In this case, the ground began to soften in March so that earthworms could appear, drawing more birds to feed, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This moon is associated with spring for that reason.

The arrival of spring and the supermoon will also nearly coincide with an asteroid passing close to Earth, according to the Minor Planet Center. The asteroid, 2019 EA2, will zip by Earth at 190,246 miles away — closer than the moon. It’s 79 feet in diameter, slightly larger than the asteroid that streaked through the sky over Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013.

It’s an aten asteroid, or a near-Earth asteroid with an Earth-crossing orbit

But the asteroid is expected to pass by safely and without incident on March 21 and 22, depending on where you live.

