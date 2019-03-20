



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lottery fever is gripping the country and the only cure appears to be at least one winning ticket.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $550 million. That’s the eighth largest in the history of the game.

The winner can choose to get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $335 million before taxes.

But the odds are pretty long to match all five numbers plus the Powerball number.

How long? About one in more than 292 million.

Powerball is played in 44 u-s states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.