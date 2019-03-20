THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade corrections officer was arrested on two charges including domestic battery.

Police say Tuesday night Tarvis Alford, 49, got into a physical confrontation with a woman.

She told police she was asleep in her bedroom when he began pounding on her door demanding his uniform. She said he then broke through the door and approached her in an aggressive manner.

The woman said he “arrived belligerent and appeared to be intoxicated,” according to his arrest report.

Alford reportedly pulled her hair and wrapped his hands around her neck as the two struggled.

As he allegedly pinned her to the floor, she somehow managed to call 911 and alerted the police. Shortly after, Alford reportedly stopped his attack and then went outside to wait for the officers.

Alford appeared in court Wednesday morning and bond was set at #12,000 for both charges. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

