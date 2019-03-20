



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A manatee is back in the wild, months after being injured by a boat.

In early January, the Miami Seaquarium received a call about a manatee that was found injured in Key Largo.

After a successful rehabilitation, 475-pound Key Lime Pie (that’s its name) was released back in the waters off Key Largo on Wednesday morning.

Wildlife officials encourage boaters to obey speed limit signs so manatees like Key Lime Pie can be safe to swim freely.