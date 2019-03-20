THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
Filed Under:Car In Canal, Local TV, Man In Canal, Miami News, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Police Department, Submerged Vehicle


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose vehicle ended up in a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide detectives are looking into the single-vehicle crash just west of Sweetwater.

The man’s vehicle ended up submerged in a canal at NW 127 Avenue NW 25 Street, according to authorities.

The sole occupant, an adult male, was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CBS4’s cameras captured several police and rescue units at the scene.

The driver was not identified by police, pending notification of next of kin.

No further details were immediately available.

