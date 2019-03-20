



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seventeen months after Andrea Greenberg, a well-known and beloved Miami marketing executive died under mysterious circumstances, her longtime boyfriend, Alejandro Aparicio, who was accused of stealing from Greenberg after her death, is believed to have taken his own life in an apparent suicide.

“It’s just a year and a half of sadness,” said Valerie Greenberg, Andrea’s sister.

Valerie says her sister ended the relationship with Aparico just weeks prior to her death in October 2017.

Then, after Andrea died, Valerie said some weird things started immediately happening to her sister’s money.

“Three hours and two minutes after she was pronounced dead, her checking was accessed and $10,00 was transferred to [Aparicio],” Greenberg said.

And there was more.

“The day after my sisters funeral, Alejandro decided to use my sister’s American Express cards to buy Banana Republic cards for himself,” she told CBS4 News.

And there was something else very strange about Andrea’s death, Greenberg said. It was from an overdose of fentanyl.

“Andrea did not use even recreational drugs,” Greenberg said. “Andrea was a prude. She used to lecture my children about not smoking marijuana when they went off to college.”

So how did Andrea get a powerful and deadly drug like fentanyl into her body? Valerie has a suspicion.

“The Medical Examiner told me my sister had in her body five times the amount of fentanyl that she would have expected in a street user,” she said. Greenberg believes “it was administered. And there was one person in the house when my sister died. And that was Alejandro.”

Greenberg said there were no pill bottles found in the home or drug residue or paraphernalia.

Greenberg also said Miami Police allowed Aparicio to remain in the home even though he no longer lived there and the couple wasn’t married.

She also said the police did not take photos of the home and did little to nothing on the case for months.

We asked Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina about why police did not more aggressively pursue the case.

He said they were limited in getting a search warrant to do more investigation because of the cause of death.

“The Medical Examiner ruled that this was an accidental overdose,” Chief Colina said. “That being the case, that limits what we can do legally. If the Medical Examiner rules that this is potentially a murder, a homicide that gives us a different avenue to pursue.”

Greenberg takes exception to that.

“The reason the police department could not get a search warrant is because they did nothing for the first several months,” she said.

Valerie showed CBS4 reams of documents that detail the lengthy investigation she’s conducted since her sister died.

She said she found compelling evidence like a revelation from Andrea’s browser history just a few hours before she died.

“Right before my sister died she searched ‘poison symptoms,’” Greenberg said. “My sister knew she was being poisoned.”

Plus, Greenberg said Alejandro filed a forged will trying to get Andrea’s assets.

“He stole quarter of million dollars on a second mortgage on her house,” she said. “He took $537,000 from her bank accounts.”

Aparicio was charged with grand theft and was currently on house arrest.

But this past Sunday his Facebook feed shows an eerie post about Andrea that read like a possible suicide note.

It reads in part:

“To move onward in a new realm. Together. Hand in hand. Be completely, unequivocally and eternally yours. Take care of you.”

“By GOD my human weaknesses forgiven, my real truthful human dignity and essence restored…”

Then minutes after posting that, the Miami Herald reports that Aparicio ended his life in a fiery crash on US 41 in the Everglades.

CBS4 News contacted the attorneys for Alejandro Aparicio. Attorneys Barry Wax and Paul Cowan said in a statement:

“We are saddened by the news of Alejandro’s death. Andrea’s death was devastating to him, and he was never able to even properly grieve for her. Since her passing, he has been unfairly vilified in the media, and accused of crimes which he did not commit and for which there is no proof. As a consequence, he was thrown out of his home and his professional standing in the community was destroyed. This is a tragic ending to two beautiful lives.”