



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you binge watch TV?

If you watch more than two episodes of a show in one sitting, then the answer is “yes”.

And you’re not alone.

We may spend twice as much time binging-watching Netflix as we do bonding with family, according to “Streaming Observer.”

It may be entertaining, but it’s not exactly healthy.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down some effects of binge-watching that may have you answering “NO” when Netflix asks if you’re still watching.

Back Pain

If you’re planning a “Game of Thrones” marathon before the next season premiers, better find a comfy place to sit. Sitting in fixed positions for prolonged periods can increase your risk of developing lower back pain. Dr. Mayrene Hernandez of United Healthcare says you can try working out while you watch and make sure to stretch between episodes.

Difficulty Falling Asleep

I used to sleep with the TV on, but then I found myself staying up to finish whatever I was watching, rather than actually settling down for bed. Researchers have found that binge-watching can cause “pre-sleep arousal.” That means physical and mental activity, like a pounding heart rate or intense thinking, may keep you awake.

Fatigue

Naturally, if you’re having trouble falling asleep, you’re likely to feel pretty fatigued the next day. Potential effects of fatigue include depression, obesity and decreased work and driving safety.

Cardiovascular Disease

Finally, the American Heart Association finds spending long periods in a sitting or reclining posture might be associated with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Research has also linked too much sitting to an increased risk of obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cancer.

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.