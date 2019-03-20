



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood family has asked for help in finding a man who has been missing for a week.

Mackoni Hall, 40, was last seen last Wednesday afternoon leaving his job at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Hall’s family says since then he has not used his phone or credit cards.

Hall’s wife, Lawanda Green, just wants him to come home to her and their two children.

“It’s just very hard. We just need answers. Anyone that has any answers, please contact law enforcement, please,” she said.

The family is also using a private investigator to try and find him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office.