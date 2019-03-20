WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found behind an abandoned building in Tamarac.

Chopper 4 was over the scene on Wednesday afternoon near West Commercial Boulevard, where deputies were at the scene.

Deputies say the body was found at around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or have released the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

