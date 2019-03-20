



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A former Palm Beach Gardens police officer convicted in the shooting death of a stranded driver is moving forward with an appeal.

Attorneys for Nouman Raja have filed paperwork demanding a new trial. They claim his first trial was not fair and impartial.

Two weeks ago, a Palm Beach County jury found Raja guilty of manslaughter and attempted first degree murder for the 2015 shooting of Corey Jones on an I-95 exit ramp.

Working in plain clothes, Raja drove his unmarked van the wrong way up an off ramp, stopping feet from Jones’ broken-down SUV at 3:15 a.m. on October 18th. The prosecutor said Raja never identified himself and acted so aggressively that Jones must have thought he was about to be carjacked or killed. That caused Jones, a concealed weapons permit holder, to grab his gun and run as Raja repeatedly fired at him.

Jones was killed by a bullet through his heart.

Raja is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces up to life in prison.