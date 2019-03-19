



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for wet and windy Tuesday thanks to a front that is stalled to the south of South Florida along with deep moisture and a passing upper air disturbance.

Because the front is stalled to our south, the threat for severe weather is very low. However, heavy downpours, localized flooding and gusty winds are possible.

Weather models are forecasting rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 2 inches with some isolated areas possibly receiving 3 inches or more. It will be cooler due to the clouds and rain. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s. Due to the strong winds, there is a dangerously high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in place. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s with showers likely.

Some leftover showers are possible for the first half of Wednesday with sun at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be drier with more sunshine ahead of our next cold front. We will enjoy cooler lows by Friday morning. Some inland areas could dip down to the upper 50s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s through Saturday. Warmer by Sunday with highs in the low 80s and spotty showers possible.

