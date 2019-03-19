THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Weather


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for wet and windy Tuesday thanks to a front that is stalled to the south of South Florida along with deep moisture and a passing upper air disturbance.

Because the front is stalled to our south, the threat for severe weather is very low. However, heavy downpours, localized flooding and gusty winds are possible.

Weather models are forecasting rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 2 inches with some isolated areas possibly receiving 3 inches or more. It will be cooler due to the clouds and rain. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s. Due to the strong winds, there is a dangerously high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in place. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s with showers likely.

Some leftover showers are possible for the first half of Wednesday with sun at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be drier with more sunshine ahead of our next cold front. We will enjoy cooler lows by Friday morning. Some inland areas could dip down to the upper 50s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s through Saturday. Warmer by Sunday with highs in the low 80s and spotty showers possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s