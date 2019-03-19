



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach commissioners are meeting to discuss what can be done to reign in this year’s rowdy, and sometimes violent, Spring Break crowds.

Recent video captured a huge beach brawl. CBS4 has also seen a video of women fighting in the street.

Another video clip showed a man knocking a woman out.

And sometimes — it’s just chaos, like a stampede on Saturday night, with spring breakers running in fear. No one was sure of why anyone was running.

“Do you think sometimes it gets too wild here?” CBS4’s Ted Scouten asked Spring Breaker Maggie Osborn.

“Yes,” she said. “We actually went home last night because we were really scared walking around.”

Ocean Drive is a major concern for the Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

“My daughter is home on spring break and I would not let her to go Ocean Drive this weekend,” he said.

“You cannot allow a few blocks of your city to be ungovernable,” he added. “This cannot be a normal for our community.”

On Tuesday, there are major meetings to address the situation.

At 8 a.m., the city commission convened to discuss dealing with traffic and crime.

At 2 p.m. there will be a neighborhood committee meeting addressing crime.

Both are being held at Miami Beach City Hall.

Then at 6 p.m., there will be a public meeting at the Miami Beach Police Department.

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora would like to see more enforcement.

“We really need to let people know you can come to our city, you can have fun in our city but you can’t violate the law, you can’t engage in violence, you can’t knock people out and you can’t run around being lewd and lascivious. And I want to see strict enforcement of the laws that are on the books,” he said.

Police already watch from the sky to keep an eye on the crowd, they even use infrared video to see who’s on the beach at night, finding it pretty packed.

Commissioner Gongora said what’s being done now is not enough.

“The plans that we’ve had aren’t working. I’m not looking to reinvent the wheel. I’m looking to see what Fort Lauderdale, Panama City and other cities that have dealt with some type of Sring Break crowds have done and it’s time for us to follow their lead and take some stronger action.”