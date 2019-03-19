



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida State Board of Education announced Tuesday a cut in fees for state educators.

The board is lowering first-time and re-take registration fees for teacher certification exams.

These are the fee reductions that will go into effect effective April 22, according to the board:

• Registration to retake one of the four General Knowledge subtests will drop from $150 to $32.50;

• First-time registration for all subject area exams will drop from $200 to $150, and retakes will drop from $220 to $150;

• First–time registration for the full battery of Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education tests will drop from $200 to $150;

• Registration to retake one of the Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $150 to $37.50;

• Registration to retake two of the Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $200 to $75;

• Registration to retake three of the Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $220 to $112.50; and

• Registration to retake the full battery of Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $220 to $150.