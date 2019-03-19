Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida State Board of Education announced Tuesday a cut in fees for state educators.
The board is lowering first-time and re-take registration fees for teacher certification exams.
These are the fee reductions that will go into effect effective April 22, according to the board:
• Registration to retake one of the four General Knowledge subtests will drop from $150 to $32.50;
• First-time registration for all subject area exams will drop from $200 to $150, and retakes will drop from $220 to $150;
• First–time registration for the full battery of Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education tests will drop from $200 to $150;
• Registration to retake one of the Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $150 to $37.50;
• Registration to retake two of the Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $200 to $75;
• Registration to retake three of the Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $220 to $112.50; and
• Registration to retake the full battery of Prekindergarten/Primary or Elementary Education subtests will drop from $220 to $150.